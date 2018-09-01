Funeral for Shanann Watts: Family, friends pay their respects in Pinehurst

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) --Hundreds packed into Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Pinehurst Saturday to say goodbye to Shanann Watts and her two daughters.
The pregnant mother and her two girls--4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste--were reported missing from their home in Colorado in mid-August.
Days later, Chris Watts, Shanann's husband and the father of the girls and their unborn child, was arrested and charged with their murders.
"Shanann was a woman of love," said John Forbes, pastor at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. "She loves God. She loved her family and she loved her friends."
Pastor Forbes spoke for the family during the service, reading tributes to Watts, her two girls, and her unborn son from a variety of family members.
"Shanann , Bella, Celeste and Niko are present with us here today," said Pastor Forbes. "It's not just their physical bodies but their souls are with us. Their prayers will help sustain us in the days to come."
Watts went to Pinecrest High School and much of her family still lives in North Carolina.
"Shanann was a woman of determination," Forbes said. "Her mother describes her as a fireball. She had dreams to be fulfilled and she worked toward those dreams."
Authorities are still trying to determine why Watts' 33-year-old husband Christopher allegedly killed his pregnant wife and two young daughters. Investigators found the three bodies on the property of an oil and gas company Chris used to work at days after the trio were reporting missing.
"The family hopes this tragedy will bring people closer together," Pastor Forbes said. "They want to see justice done knowing that God is the ultimate judge. They do not desire vengeance in death but justice in life."
The family said it would like to see a law passed recognizing unborn children. They'd also like to help raise money for the Lupus Foundation--a disease Shanann had.
