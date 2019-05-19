Community & Events

Gabi's Grounds uses Artsplosure to meet new customers

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- 20-year old Gabi Angelini was one of dozens of vendors lined up along Fayetteville Street Saturday as part of Artsplosure.

"Really good... and we sold a lot of coffee," Gabi said.

This weekend, Angelini is selling Gabi's Grounds under a tent, on a plastic table covering coolers full of ice. Her hope is to eventually have a store of her own in downtown Raleigh permanently.

"To get people with disabilities to get a job from us," said Gabi, who has Down syndrome.

RELATED: Gabi's Grounds: Raleigh GoFundMe going viral

After she had difficulty finding a job due to her intellectual disability, Gabi partnered with Larry's Coffee, a Raleigh-based manufacturer, to create Gabi's Grounds.

"They're happy with what she's doing and that she's a strong person that wants to help her friends get jobs too so they don't have to go through what she went through," Mary Angelini, Gabi's mother, explained.

Currently, Angelini is selling her products online and in Lowes Foods stores in the Triangle. This weekend's event gave her an opportunity to meet with customers face-to-face.

"The crowds are so accepting of her, and they love her and they want to support this business," said Mary Angelini.

Gabi set up a GoFundMe in December with the goal of raising enough money to eventually open up her own coffee shop.

So far, she has raised more than $51,000 and has set a goal of $60,000.

RELATED: Gabi's Grounds: One year later, her coffee is in Triangle stores
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighdown syndromecoffee
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted in Massachusetts shooting found in Wilmington
Protesters rally against House Bill 370 in front of Executive Mansion
Artsplosure brings another big crowd to downtown Raleigh
Man convicted of killing NCSU student in 1975 set to go free
Hundreds gather at Atlantic Beach to honor man swept away by rip current
War of Will wins Preakness, holds off riderless horse
Cafeteria worker fired for giving student free lunch won't return
Show More
Country singer's tour bus damaged in fatal crash on SC highway
Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted during event in South Africa
Pet sitter caught on doggie cam naked inside client's home
Uber, Lyft drivers coordinate to manipulate surge pricing: Report
Coach hailed as hero for tackling armed student at Oregon school
More TOP STORIES News