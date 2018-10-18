Get into the NC State Fair for free Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --A modest donation will get you into the NC State Fair for free Thursday.
Thursday is Food Lion Hunger Relief Days at the fair. That means if you bring five cans of food, you'll get free admission!
The fair's food drive has been an annual event for many years. In that time, the fair reports collecting nearly 5 million pounds of food.
In the wake of Hurricane Florence, more people are turning to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina for help.
That's why 100 percent of the items donated at the NC State Fair this year will go to the food bank.