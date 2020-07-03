She thought they were going to a car show, but her boyfriend had bigger plans

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chinmayi Mungara thought she was meeting her boyfriend at a car show, but he was revving-up a much bigger plan - a surprise wedding proposal.Pranav Nai loves nice cars, so it seemed natural to invite Chinmayi to BMW of Southpoint to see some of Pranav's favorite models.The surprise emerged as the couple walked through the showroom and into the back lot of the dealership where Pranav set-up a sign that said, "Baby I love you and want to spend the rest of my life with you."Chinmayi saw a large group of family and friends holding signs saying "Chinnu will you marry Pranav?"Pranav got on one knee, brought out a jewelry box with an engagement ring and popped the question.Chinmayi had an ear-to-ear smile as she said, "Yes.""It couldn't have happened any better," said Nai. "It couldn't have been any more perfect."A journalist asked them how the wedding will top the surprise wedding proposal."He's just going to have to ride an elephant," said Mungara."Or maybe an Aston Martin," countered Nai.