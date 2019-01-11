COMMUNITY & EVENTS

GoFundMe created to help Officer Charles Ainsworth

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the Raleigh police officer who was shot in the line of duty on Wednesday.

Police said Officer Charles Ainsworth was shot while investigating a stolen vehicle call at an apartment complex on Western Boulevard.

Four people have been arrested in connection with his shooting.

According to the campaign, the fundraising effort was started by the Wake County Chapter of the N.C. Sheriff Police Alliance.

Donations for the officer can be made on the GoFundMe site.

All donations will go to Ainsworth and his medical bills.

The officer graduated from the Raleigh Police Academy in Dec. 2017.
