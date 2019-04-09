Durham 150

Golden Belt SummerStage Block Party

DURHAM, N.C. -- It's a celebration of all things Durham.

The Golden Belt SummerStage Block Party kicks off Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The event kicks off 28 weeks of free concerts on the Golden Belt campus on Taylor Street.

It also coincides with the city celebrating its 150th birthday.

