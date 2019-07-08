abc11 together

Golden Belt to host inaugural Golden Expression Exhibit

Durham (WTVD) -- The Golden Belt Complex in east Durham has established itself as a hub for artists.

Now you'll be able to see their work on display and even purchase pieces you like. The first annual Golden Expression Exhibit is happening in the complex's grand gallery starting July 11th though August 31st.

