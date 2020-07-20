Goldsboro man celebrates 100th birthday among family, friends

Woodrow James Anderson helped grill streaks for his birthday. Jessica Cunningham

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Goldsboro man celebrates his 100th birthday on Monday after a century of service and commitment to his country and community.Woodrow James Anderson still lives in the house he built for his family more than 60 years ago, according to his granddaughter, Jessica Cunningham. Recently, he grilled steaks to eat at his birthday party.Jessica said Woodrow was part of the Civilian Conservation Corps, a voluntary public work relief program, during the Great Depression. He was also a World War II and Navy veteran before becoming a business owner. Anderson owned Anderson Tin Shop, an HVAC business in Goldsboro."This is a very special day for the family," Jessica said.