From Got to Be NC Festival to Bloomfest, things to do this weekend in the Triangle and Fayetteville

Fridays on the Front Porch
The popular end-of-week celebration at the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill will feature live music and food trucks.
Got to be NC Festival, Friday - Sunday
Celebrate the farm bounty of North Carolina at a festival that blends the largest assembly of antique farm equipment in the state with carnival rides, games and food. Parking and admission to the festival at NC State Fairgrounds is free!
SpringFest, Saturday
Head to Town Hall Drive in Morrisville for a family-friendly carnival with entertainment, midway games, rides, music and food trucks. Admission is free but bring money for games and food trucks.
Party in the Park, Friday and Saturday
This two-day event in Stedman will have food trucks, video game truck, balloons, face painting, bouncy houses and various bands.
Field of Honor, Saturday
The annual Field of Honor is a living display that honors the veteran. Hundreds of American flags will fly on the Parade Grounds of ASOM in Downtown Fayetteville. The dedication ceremony will be held on Sunday but the field will remain open to the public until June 22.
Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival, Saturday
The 50th annual Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival will take place in Rock Quarry Park in Durham. The celebration of African and African American history will feature arts, crafts, ethnic food, local talent, and live music.
Artsplosure - The Raleigh Arts Festival, Saturday and Sunday
Enjoy artwork from over 170 artists and craftspeople. Booths will line Fayetteville Street with music, art installations and food trucks.
LongLeaf Festival, Saturday
Lovers of the outdoors will love this free celebration of the longleaf pine ecosystem. Take a ride on the Longleaf Express through the 60-acre longleaf forest.
Bloomfest, Sunday
This new downtown Chapel Hill festival will have floral displays, arts activities, and performances. There will be a live monarch butterfly garden, a 20-foot Carolina-themed floral archway, themed miniature gardens and more! The event is free!
JoCo Latino Festival, Sunday
Celebrate Latino culture with dance, food, music and inflatables. There will be a bunch of food trucks and vendors at the Selma festival.
Origami in the Garden
This exhibit in the Cape Fear Botanical Garden tells the story of "folding paper" through metal sculptures. Learn about the story of making something out of nothing.
From Got to Be NC Festival to Bloomfest, things to do this weekend in the Triangle and Fayetteville
