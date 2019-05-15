RALEIGH (WTVD) -- This weekend the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh will be filled with all things North Carolina.
The Got to be NC Festival features food companies, breweries, wineries, livestock and arts and crafts all from across the state.
The festival runs Friday through Sunday. There is free admission and parking.
More information here.
