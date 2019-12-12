Gov. Cooper lights the state Capitol Christmas tree in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The holiday season is officially here in the City of Oaks after Gov. Roy Cooper lit the Capitol Christmas tree in downtown Raleigh.Cooper lit the tree Thursday night on Capitol Square.The Raleigh Concert Band performed holiday music with Alicia's School of the Performing Arts giving a dance performance.The tree will be visible throughout Fayetteville Street. The North Carolina Executive Mansion hosted a holiday open house after the lighting where kids were able to get their photo taken with Santa Clause.