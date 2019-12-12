Community & Events

Gov. Cooper lights the state Capitol Christmas tree in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The holiday season is officially here in the City of Oaks after Gov. Roy Cooper lit the Capitol Christmas tree in downtown Raleigh.

Cooper lit the tree Thursday night on Capitol Square.



The Raleigh Concert Band performed holiday music with Alicia's School of the Performing Arts giving a dance performance.

The tree will be visible throughout Fayetteville Street. The North Carolina Executive Mansion hosted a holiday open house after the lighting where kids were able to get their photo taken with Santa Clause.

Watch the entirety of the tree lighting event here:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighdowntown raleighchristmas treechristmas
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after Clayton shooting, crash; Police surround home
2 arrested after fleeing heroin bust, hitting 7 cars in Chapel Hill
The fittest one-armed man in the world lives right here in Raleigh
Former Wake Co. deputy charged with DWI, impersonating officer
Goldsboro man thought it was a robocall -- he actually won $1 million
UNC leaders silent on Silent Sam settlement as opponents prepare legal action
UNCC shooting survivor wins $50,000 grant for pet rescue
Show More
Group of women gives thousands to non-profits at each meeting
'Scary:' Raleigh neighbors react after man shot in home invasion
Cat scam tricks Fayetteville woman out of thousands
Chris Watts ordered to pay $6M to murdered wife's parents
Man identified after being killed in front yard of Fayetteville home
More TOP STORIES News