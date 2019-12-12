Gov. Cooper lights the state Capitol Christmas tree in downtown Raleigh

Cooper lit the tree Thursday night on Capitol Square.
It’s lit and Santa stopped by!— @AmberRupinta (ABC11 (@RupintaABC11) December 12, 2019
Happy Holidays! #ABC11 #CapitolTreeLighting pic.twitter.com/VSuRgAZ6kC
The Raleigh Concert Band performed holiday music with Alicia's School of the Performing Arts giving a dance performance.
The tree will be visible throughout Fayetteville Street. The North Carolina Executive Mansion hosted a holiday open house after the lighting where kids were able to get their photo taken with Santa Clause.
Watch the entirety of the tree lighting event here: