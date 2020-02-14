Community & Events

Grammy-nominated singer Lisa Simone, daughter of Nina Simone, headlines Triangle gala

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Grammy-nominated singer, composer and Broadway actress Lisa Simone is performing for the 10th anniversary Grow Gala raising money for the Triangle non-profit Kidznotes'.

Kidznotes' provides free musical training for students from low income families.

Simone is the only child of the late musician and civil rights activist Nina Simone. She said anytime she comes to North Carolina, it always has special meaning for her.

"Coming here, there's joy, there's pain, there's a lot of things. It's full," Simone said. "I still grieve the loss of my mother, so when the world looks at Nina Simone, I look at Mommy, and Tryon N.C. is where she was born and is now a national treasure. I live in France right now in the house where she died, so I hope to link the two cities."

SEE ALSO | New children's book highlights NC's African-American history

Simone carries on her mother's legacy with her music especially in her latest album, In Need of Love.

"When I write my songs, it's all about life and lessons," Simone said. "I've learned we're all in this together."

She will perform some songs from In Need of Love, along with a few other songs with the Kidznotes' orchestra and choir.

The Grow Gala is Saturday, February 15 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Umstead Hotel and Spa in Cary.



It is the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization.
