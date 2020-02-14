Grammy-nominated singer Lisa Simone, daughter of Nina Simone, headlines Triangle gala

Kidznotes' provides free musical training for students from low income families.
Simone is the only child of the late musician and civil rights activist Nina Simone. She said anytime she comes to North Carolina, it always has special meaning for her.
"Coming here, there's joy, there's pain, there's a lot of things. It's full," Simone said. "I still grieve the loss of my mother, so when the world looks at Nina Simone, I look at Mommy, and Tryon N.C. is where she was born and is now a national treasure. I live in France right now in the house where she died, so I hope to link the two cities."
Simone carries on her mother's legacy with her music especially in her latest album, In Need of Love.
"When I write my songs, it's all about life and lessons," Simone said. "I've learned we're all in this together."
She will perform some songs from In Need of Love, along with a few other songs with the Kidznotes' orchestra and choir.
The Grow Gala is Saturday, February 15 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Umstead Hotel and Spa in Cary.
She sings with big ❤️ esp. this Valentine’s Day Weekend. @AlliswellLisa is in Central NC to perform at the @kidz_notes gala. She talks her new album, music for next generations, & keeping the legacy alive of her legendary mom and civil rights activist Nina Simone on #ABC11 at 4 pic.twitter.com/PYxAWQWA7o— @AmberRupinta (ABC11 (@RupintaABC11) February 14, 2020
It is the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization.