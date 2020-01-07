GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new sheriff has been named in Granville County.
The Granville County Board of Commissioners has appointed Charles R. Noblin Jr. as sheriff in conjunction with the sheriff's office.
In September, then Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was suspended after being indicted in a plot to kill a deputy over a 'racially offensive' recording.
Noblin is an 18-year veteran of the office and is currently the sergeant in charge of the Civil Division. He'll take the oath of office Wednesday night.
Granville County names new sheriff after predecessor's alleged plot to kill deputy
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News