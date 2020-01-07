Community & Events

Granville County names new sheriff after predecessor's alleged plot to kill deputy

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new sheriff has been named in Granville County.

The Granville County Board of Commissioners has appointed Charles R. Noblin Jr. as sheriff in conjunction with the sheriff's office.

In September, then Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was suspended after being indicted in a plot to kill a deputy over a 'racially offensive' recording.

Noblin is an 18-year veteran of the office and is currently the sergeant in charge of the Civil Division. He'll take the oath of office Wednesday night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsgranville countygranville county newsgovernment
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Half of Durham public housing units receive failing federal scores
Fayetteville churches offer support to families of deployed soldiers
Stampede kills 32 at funeral for Iran general killed by US
A look at downtown Raleigh's Shimmer Wall
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity
How to help families forced to leave McDougald Terrace
How Fort Bragg prepares soldiers for overseas deployment
Show More
Man steals car in Chapel Hill after another attempted carjacking
Family of 5 living in hotel room amid Durham housing CO scare
Alex Trebek to Rep. John Lewis: Let's survive cancer in 2020
Al's Burger Shack files for bankruptcy
SC man who offered $10K reward finds stolen dog dead along highway
More TOP STORIES News