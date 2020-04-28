Coronavirus

69-year-old great-grandmother returns home after being treated for coronavirus

GARY, Ind. -- Her family always believed Dorothy Hall was loved in the community, but now they know it.

The parade in front of Hall's home included dozens of friends and neighbors who honked as they drove by her home Tuesday morning.

Hall spent several weeks on a ventilator as she battled COVID-19.

Doctors were unsure the 69-year-old great grandmother would be able to recover. But she said her faith got her through.

"I know the God I serve and they was knocking on the wrong door. I had to let em know y'all at the wrong door," said Hall.

Two weeks ago, doctors told her family there was nothing more they could do for her.

"They had gave up, so we fasted and prayed even harder," said Kecia Evans, Hall's oldest daughter.

Their prayers were answered Tuesday morning.

Doctors and nurses from the hospital where she was treated lined the hall and applauded as they wheeled Hall out--a COVID-19 survivor.

"Seeing her walking out was overwhelming," said Albert Evans, her grandson.

Her family brought her straight back to the Gary house where she's lived nearly half a century.

Friends, neighbors, and even Gary's mayor welcomed her home.

"She's been a mother to all, and to see them give that back to her today was priceless," said her daughter Latanza Beasley.

"I'm just overwhelmed. I gotta get away from here cuz I don't want to cry," said Hall.

She works as a receptionist at Gary City Hall and doctors hope to have her good as new so she can return to work when it reopens.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsgaryindianaparadecoronavirus indianacoronavirussurvivor story
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Social distancing applies to pets too, CDC says
3 ReOpen protesters arrested for violating executive order
At least 190 COVID-19 deaths linked to NC care facilities
Step-by-step tutorial to cut men's hair during quarantine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC asks for federal help to expand funds for testing
3 ReOpen protesters arrested for violating executive order
NC lawmakers return to Raleigh to work on fresh COVID-19 relief packages
Skip the stores, head directly to the source for toilet paper
Durham cafe survives COVID-19 with hard work, planning
Triangle schools prepare for fall changes due to COVID-19
At least 190 COVID-19 deaths linked to NC care facilities
Show More
Trump to sign order keeping meat processing plants open
Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in Duke study
Trump urges states to consider opening schools before summer
1 dead in Fayetteville house fire
Airlines reviewing guidelines as video of full flight to NC goes viral
More TOP STORIES News