charity

Mount Zion Baptist Church gives away free gas in Raleigh to those in need

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- There's nothing like scoring something nice for free. Especially when you begin the Memorial Day weekend without a clue that your life's about to change.

Some of you may have believed you were hearing things when we announced a generous offer during our Saturday morning newscasts.

Those who passed on the offer may believe it was too good to be true.

But those who pulled up to the pumps at a Murphy USA gas station quickly learned they arrived in the right place for a really big break for their budget.

"We are Mount Zion! We're giving out free gas, $20 a fill up," shouted a man from the church as smiles spread among those waiting in line.

ABC11 asked one man how it felt getting free gas.

"I feel blessed, man," said Derek Smith as he waited for his turn. "I'm glad I heard the radio station and came on in!."

Brian J. Price Sr. is the senior pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located in Guilford County.

"This is a part of our Serve The City Movement, which takes place normally in the city of Greensboro. This year we decided to expand to the RDU area," Price Sr. said.

The offer wasn't unlimited. Just two hours and 15 minutes after their first fill up, the church members wrapped up the full service gas station portion of their day.

Just in time, said Smith: "I didn't think I would get here in time, but I got here in time. Me and my girlfriend came on in!"

Next stop for the church members and their pastor? Cary--where later in the afternoon they hosted a cookout for another neighborhood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighgreensborocharityfree stuffchurch
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHARITY
These Kids with Cancer Are Getting THE BEST Surprise
Royals back Shout crisis text line helping those in need
Community dinner brings people together in Orange County
Cary woman denies stealing more than $3,000 from church charity box
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of woman mauled by lion pushing for new regulations
14-year-old critically injured after being shot in Raleigh, police say
3 stabbed at Durham apartment, police say
Hawaii jogger missing more than 2 weeks found alive, police say
Cary dad demands answers after daughter says teacher bullied her for weeks
2 men killed trying to jump car over open drawbridge
Lee County High School students face punishment after senior prank goes too far
Show More
Stan Lee's ex-business manager arrested on elder abuse charges
102-year-old woman facing eviction in California
Wake County SPCA waives adoption fees for veterans, military families this weekend
Memorial Day to dessert food truck rodeo, things to do this weekend
Graham man charged with soliciting minor for sex acts
More TOP STORIES News