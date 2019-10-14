Some adorable otters got small pumpkins filled with fish and vegetables to ring in the season. Eno, Neuse and Pungo got in on the early Halloween fun.
Halloween comes early at NC Aquarium in Pine Knoll Shores
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. - (WTVD) -- Cuteness was abundant at the North Carolina Aquarium during an Autumn celebration for the animals.
Some adorable otters got small pumpkins filled with fish and vegetables to ring in the season. Eno, Neuse and Pungo got in on the early Halloween fun.
Some adorable otters got small pumpkins filled with fish and vegetables to ring in the season. Eno, Neuse and Pungo got in on the early Halloween fun.
Related topics:
community & eventsanimals
community & eventsanimals
ANIMALS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News