animals

Halloween comes early at NC Aquarium in Pine Knoll Shores

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. - (WTVD) -- Cuteness was abundant at the North Carolina Aquarium during an Autumn celebration for the animals.

Some adorable otters got small pumpkins filled with fish and vegetables to ring in the season. Eno, Neuse and Pungo got in on the early Halloween fun.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsanimals
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMALS
Bear parkours down staircase in Lake Tahoe house
Bears enjoy afternoon splash in swimming pool
$10K prize possible for Wake County Animal Center
Deer jumps through window of hair salon: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oxford family wins $10,000 on 'America's Funniest Home Videos'
Clayton High School Principal Bennett Jones returns to post
Underage driver involved in Raleigh crash, police say
Firefighters battle huge blaze at building fire near Dunn
Football player honors stepdad by legally changing name
American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at RDU
Police identify man killed in Fayetteville crash
Show More
Flight from RDU cancelled after passengers boarded plane
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
Beloved Outer Banks gift shop 'The Cotton Gin' destroyed by fire
Typhoon leaves up to 33 dead in Japan
Carolina Panthers defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-26 in London
More TOP STORIES News