Harnett County baseball player given police escort as he returns home

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C, (WTVD) -- One sign read "Welcome Home Landon James," as a Harnett County teen was welcomed home from the hospital after collapsing during baseball practice earlier in February.
Driven by his mother, Erwin police escorted 17-year-old Landon Peregoy through town Friday evening as he made his way home. The community coming together along 13th Street as the motorcade made its way through.
Peregoy collapsed during tryouts at the Cape Fear Christian Academy on the afternoon of Feb. 13.
Landon was released from Duke Hospital late this afternoon.
Doctors learned he has a genetic disease called arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC). ARVC is a heart condition that can cause an abnormal heart rhythm.
