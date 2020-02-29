Community & Events

Harnett County baseball player given police escort as he returns home

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C, (WTVD) -- One sign read "Welcome Home Landon James," as a Harnett County teen was welcomed home from the hospital after collapsing during baseball practice earlier in February.

Driven by his mother, Erwin police escorted 17-year-old Landon Peregoy through town Friday evening as he made his way home. The community coming together along 13th Street as the motorcade made its way through.

RELATED: Harnett County baseball player who collapsed during tryouts to be released from hospital soon

Peregoy collapsed during tryouts at the Cape Fear Christian Academy on the afternoon of Feb. 13.

Landon was released from Duke Hospital late this afternoon.

Doctors learned he has a genetic disease called arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC). ARVC is a heart condition that can cause an abnormal heart rhythm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventserwinharnett countybaseballhigh schoolharnett county newsstudentshomecoming
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How NC Quick Pass charged $120 for trips never taken
60 years later, historical marker commemorates 'Chapel Hill 9'
Man dies after Fuquay-Varina ATV crash
High school team honors teen killed in Concord Mills shooting
LIVE VIDEO: Philly police capture stolen ambulance suspect
Sanitation worker dubbed 'hero' for helping 80-year-old man
Authorities search TN home for missing toddler Evelyn Boswell
Show More
4th murder suspect sought in Raleigh teen's death
Legal victory for mom taking sanctuary in Chapel Hill church
Area hospitals readying for coronavirus
Travel agents take a hit as coronavirus fears spread
Man arrested, 1 at large after carjacking at ATM in RTP, sheriff says
More TOP STORIES News