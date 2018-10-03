COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Breaking down the barriers: Raleigh police to partake in Coffee with a Cop Day

Raleigh police are participating in National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday. (Orlin Wagner)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are participating in National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday.

Officers said it's a chance to break down the barriers between residents and officers, build trust, and to discover mutual community goals.

Each district will be hosting two events:

New York Bagel & Deli - 7909 Falls of Neuse Rd. - 8 a.m. - North District

Chick-Fil-A - 5701 Falls of Neuse Rd. - 9 a.m. - North District

McDonald's - 3424 Poole Rd. - 9 a.m - Southeast District

McDonald's - 6320 Battle Bridge Rd. - 7 p.m. - Southeast District

Pam's Farmhouse - 5111 Western Blvd. - 8 a.m - Southwest District

Golden Corral - 3551 Grenelle St. - 10 a.m. - Southwest District

Dunkin Donuts - 13600 Falls of Neuse Rd. - 9 a.m. - Northeast District

Bojangles - 4621 New Bern Ave. - 9 a.m. - Northeast District

Rise Biscuits & Donuts - 8301 Brier Creek Pkwy - 9 a.m. - Northwest District

Dunkin Donuts - 13240 Strickland Rd. - 9 a.m. - Northwest District

Sir Walter Coffee - 145 E. Davie St. - 8 a.m. - Downtown District

The Morgan Street Food Hall - 411 W. Morgan St. - 6 p.m. - Downtown District
