Raleigh police are participating in National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday.Officers said it's a chance to break down the barriers between residents and officers, build trust, and to discover mutual community goals.Each district will be hosting two events:New York Bagel & Deli - 7909 Falls of Neuse Rd. - 8 a.m. - North DistrictChick-Fil-A - 5701 Falls of Neuse Rd. - 9 a.m. - North DistrictMcDonald's - 3424 Poole Rd. - 9 a.m - Southeast DistrictMcDonald's - 6320 Battle Bridge Rd. - 7 p.m. - Southeast DistrictPam's Farmhouse - 5111 Western Blvd. - 8 a.m - Southwest DistrictGolden Corral - 3551 Grenelle St. - 10 a.m. - Southwest DistrictDunkin Donuts - 13600 Falls of Neuse Rd. - 9 a.m. - Northeast DistrictBojangles - 4621 New Bern Ave. - 9 a.m. - Northeast DistrictRise Biscuits & Donuts - 8301 Brier Creek Pkwy - 9 a.m. - Northwest DistrictDunkin Donuts - 13240 Strickland Rd. - 9 a.m. - Northwest DistrictSir Walter Coffee - 145 E. Davie St. - 8 a.m. - Downtown DistrictThe Morgan Street Food Hall - 411 W. Morgan St. - 6 p.m. - Downtown District