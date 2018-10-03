RALEIGH (WTVD) --Raleigh police are participating in National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday.
Officers said it's a chance to break down the barriers between residents and officers, build trust, and to discover mutual community goals.
Each district will be hosting two events:
New York Bagel & Deli - 7909 Falls of Neuse Rd. - 8 a.m. - North District
Chick-Fil-A - 5701 Falls of Neuse Rd. - 9 a.m. - North District
McDonald's - 3424 Poole Rd. - 9 a.m - Southeast District
McDonald's - 6320 Battle Bridge Rd. - 7 p.m. - Southeast District
Pam's Farmhouse - 5111 Western Blvd. - 8 a.m - Southwest District
Golden Corral - 3551 Grenelle St. - 10 a.m. - Southwest District
Dunkin Donuts - 13600 Falls of Neuse Rd. - 9 a.m. - Northeast District
Bojangles - 4621 New Bern Ave. - 9 a.m. - Northeast District
Rise Biscuits & Donuts - 8301 Brier Creek Pkwy - 9 a.m. - Northwest District
Dunkin Donuts - 13240 Strickland Rd. - 9 a.m. - Northwest District
Sir Walter Coffee - 145 E. Davie St. - 8 a.m. - Downtown District
The Morgan Street Food Hall - 411 W. Morgan St. - 6 p.m. - Downtown District