Hayti Heritage Film Festival happening virtually this year

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- For 27 years, the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham has worked to keep Black southern film alive through the annual Hayti Heritage Film Festival.
This year's film festival will happen from March 1 through 6, but this year, because of the pandemic, the film festival will happen virtually.
ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of this year's Hayti Heritage Film Festival.
