Hayti Heritage Film Festival highlights black love

The Hayti Heritage Film Festival returns to Durham.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Films featuring black love, real people - real Durham, black genius are part of 24th Annual Hayti Heritage Film Festival taking place February 15-17 at the Hayti Heritage Cultural Center in Durham.

Claudine, a 1974 comedy-drama romance movie starring James Earl Jones and Diahann Carroll opens the festival on Thursday night. The three-day festival a mixture of fictional and documentary films.

Every Memorial Day weekend there are two motorcycle festivals in Myrtle Beach but the event looks a lot like most church services on Sundays across the U.S. One biker event is primarily white and the other mostly black. A new documentary will look at how the two festivals are viewed by the public, business owners and law enforcement. It's called Black Beach- White Beach.

The Hayti Heritage Cultural Center is located at 804 Old Fayetteville St. in Durham.

