Help kids in need of school supplies on Saturday

Help kids in need of school supplies on Saturday.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Saturday is your chance to help the Crayons2Calculators "Fill That Bus Campaign," collecting school supplies for children in Durham.

The program gives school supplies to teachers, who distribute the items to children in need in their classrooms.

"They're just so excited about getting supplies and then they are ready for success at school," said Barbara Parker, co-executive director of Crayons2Calculators.

"It's a lifesaver for teachers."
Crayons2Calculators is collecting donations at two locations on Saturday, August 18:

Sam's Club
4005 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd.
Durham, NC 27707
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Chick-fil-A
7836 Leonardo Drive (off Renaissance Pkwy )
Durham, NC 27713
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
