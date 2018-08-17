Saturday is your chance to help the" collecting school supplies for children in Durham.The program gives school supplies to teachers, who distribute the items to children in need in their classrooms."They're just so excited about getting supplies and then they are ready for success at school," said Barbara Parker, co-executive director of Crayons2Calculators."It's a lifesaver for teachers."Sam's Club4005 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd.Durham, NC 277079 a.m. - 5 p.m.Chick-fil-A7836 Leonardo Drive (off Renaissance Pkwy )Durham, NC 2771311 a.m. - 3 p.m.