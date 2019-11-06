RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With colder weather ahead, many families are in need of a way to stay warm. Tuesday, the Helping Hand Mission held a giveaway passing out free heaters to people in Raleigh and nearby communities.
The mission said all of the heaters they handed out were checked out by technicians for safety.
"In the morning, it's ice cold and they are hearing about the weather fluctuating back and forth. Last week when the temperatures dropped into the 30s, many people didn't have heat in their homes. And I tell you what...it's a health situation," said Sylvia Wiggins.
Wiggins has served as executive director of the Helping Hand Mission for nearly 40 years.
The Helping Hand Mission located on Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh is often the place families turn to for food and clothing.
The mission is known for handing out fans in the summer heat and also providing relief to victims of fire. The mission also provides special programs for families with children and the the elderly, disabled and homeless. The mission is always looking for donations and community partners to keep its programs going.
Helping Hand Mission gives out heaters to families in need
CHARITIES
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News