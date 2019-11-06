charities

Helping Hand Mission gives out heaters to families in need

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With colder weather ahead, many families are in need of a way to stay warm. Tuesday, the Helping Hand Mission held a giveaway passing out free heaters to people in Raleigh and nearby communities.

The mission said all of the heaters they handed out were checked out by technicians for safety.

"In the morning, it's ice cold and they are hearing about the weather fluctuating back and forth. Last week when the temperatures dropped into the 30s, many people didn't have heat in their homes. And I tell you what...it's a health situation," said Sylvia Wiggins.

Wiggins has served as executive director of the Helping Hand Mission for nearly 40 years.

The Helping Hand Mission located on Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh is often the place families turn to for food and clothing.

The mission is known for handing out fans in the summer heat and also providing relief to victims of fire. The mission also provides special programs for families with children and the the elderly, disabled and homeless. The mission is always looking for donations and community partners to keep its programs going.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighcoldcharityheatraleigh newscharities
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHARITIES
Raleigh motorcycle group donate warm clothes to Salvation Army
Mebane teen spends summer mowing lawns for free for those in need
Man lied about charity sending military families on trips: FBI
Man travels to all 50 states to mow lawns for veterans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13-year-old double-murder suspect escapes in Robeson County
'I'm not racist:' Instagram video shows Wake Co. coach using n-word
Grandmother charged after boy with cerebral palsy found dead
Polls have closed in Durham: Everything you need to know
Man sought in Fayetteville Halloween murder caught; 2 others at large
CVS, UPS make history with drone prescription drug delivery in Cary
Nash County man shot father in chest during argument, deputies say
Show More
Cam Newton placed on IR -- what does that mean for Panthers?
Durham gets $1 million to help with sexual assault cold cases
Fort Hood survivor perseveres 10 years later as basketball coach
NC begins pilot program for tracking work-release inmates
Community joins Raleigh police chief for gun violence prevention PSA
More TOP STORIES News