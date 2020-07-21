abc11 together

Helping Hand Mission in dire need of fan donations

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the heat index in the triple digits, the Helping Hand Mission in Raleigh is putting out a call for air conditioners and fans.

Executive Director Sylvia Wiggins said the nonprofit is out of fans for the mission's Operation Fan Relief program. Every year, the mission hands out fans to residents who are struggling to stay cool in the summer heat.

The program relies on donations.

"We desperately need some fans, some small air conditioners, anything turning that can generate this air," Wiggins said.

If you have a new or used fan or air conditioner you would like to donate, drop it off at the Helping Hand Mission at 623 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday or from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The Helping Hand Mission has been providing relief and support to Raleigh residents in need for more than 40 years. It also provides training for the unemployed so they can find work and become self-sufficient.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighair conditionerabc11 togetherdonationsheat wave
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Planning for humanitarian trip to Guatemala continues despite pandemic
Share Your Heroes: Food Lion cashier is 'superhero' to her family
Musicians team up to raise money for beloved Carrboro music venue
Kidney donor needed sign vanishes from neighborhood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Raleigh mayor signs order stopping alcohol sales at 11
Raleigh pool goers limited to 2-hour windows, must wear face coverings
GoFundMe fundraiser helps struggling historic Raleigh theater
Forecast: Heat Index from 105° to 110° Tuesday
St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest
New purple flags at Outer Banks warn of jellyfish, stingrays
Planning for humanitarian trip to Guatemala continues despite pandemic
Show More
Strike For Black Lives brings hundreds to downtown Durham
As Johnston County Schools grows, administrators focus on equity
Local shops see spike in online sales amid COVID-19
Thales Academy welcomes students back to the classroom
First COVID-19, now mosquitoes: Bracing for bug-borne ills
More TOP STORIES News