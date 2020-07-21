Helping Hand Mission in dire need of fan donations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the heat index in the triple digits, the Helping Hand Mission in Raleigh is putting out a call for air conditioners and fans.
Executive Director Sylvia Wiggins said the nonprofit is out of fans for the mission's Operation Fan Relief program. Every year, the mission hands out fans to residents who are struggling to stay cool in the summer heat.
The program relies on donations.
"We desperately need some fans, some small air conditioners, anything turning that can generate this air," Wiggins said.
If you have a new or used fan or air conditioner you would like to donate, drop it off at the Helping Hand Mission at 623 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday or from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The Helping Hand Mission has been providing relief and support to Raleigh residents in need for more than 40 years. It also provides training for the unemployed so they can find work and become self-sufficient.
