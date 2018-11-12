ABC11 TOGETHER

Helping Hand Mission marching band shines during Raleigh Christmas Parade

EMBED </>More Videos

The Helping Hand Mission Marching Band is a crowd favorite at parades, and it's no mystery why.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Helping Hand Mission Marching Band is a crowd favorite during the Raleigh Christmas Parade, and it's no mystery why.

They are vibrant and energetic and their music echoes out with not only form and organization but soul.

Sylvia Wiggins, with the Helping Hand Mission, dawns a bright red jacket as the band leader.

RELATED: Why is the 2018 Raleigh Christmas Parade before Thanksgiving?

"We have been to over 26 parades this year, we're most excited for this parade," said Help Hand Mission band leader Sylvia Wiggins. "It's so much fun! Everybody is hanging out having a good time. Seeing the little babies, seeing the grownups."



Along with the band, a cowboy and super hand wear sports uniforms decked out in red and black sequins. Their job is to keep the crowd hyped.

"I am so ready!" Cowboy said. "Let's take it to the house!"

"If you come out, we're gonna show up... off!" Superhand promised.

The Helping Hand Mission does exactly as their name implies- lend a helping hand in the summer heat or a heater in the winter's cold.

"Love other and be kind and just have a ball!" Wiggins said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc11 togetherChristmas ParadebandRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
The Sunday Supper in Raleigh raises $400K for Florence relief
Chill greets RDC Marathon runners in Durham
Moore County football coach could win $50,000 in national contest
Big Night Ball to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Triangle
More abc11 together
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Job fair to be held Monday in downtown Raleigh
The Sunday Supper in Raleigh raises $400K for Florence relief
Raleigh Veterans Day parade draws sparse but patriotic crowd
'Delivering Good' gives Fayetteville Florence victims a fresh start
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Timeline: What we know about the disappearance of Hania Aguilar
I-Team: If it flooded before, then it flooded again - why restore that property?
2 types of dog food recalled over vitamin D toxicity
Man's body found at construction site in Durham
Red Cross volunteers from NC tackle wildfire relief efforts in California
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
89-year-old dies after being shoved to ground in NY subway
Dogs allegedly left in near-freezing temps at Hillsborough dog park
Show More
Food fight at Whataburger between rival schools' students
'Code word' lesson stops would-be kidnapper in Arizona
Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
Recall: Lime scooters could break in half
Duke claims No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 for record 135th week
More News