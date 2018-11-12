Helping Hand Mission marching band shines during Raleigh Christmas Parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --The Helping Hand Mission Marching Band is a crowd favorite during the Raleigh Christmas Parade, and it's no mystery why.
They are vibrant and energetic and their music echoes out with not only form and organization but soul.
Sylvia Wiggins, with the Helping Hand Mission, dawns a bright red jacket as the band leader.
RELATED: Why is the 2018 Raleigh Christmas Parade before Thanksgiving?
"We have been to over 26 parades this year, we're most excited for this parade," said Help Hand Mission band leader Sylvia Wiggins. "It's so much fun! Everybody is hanging out having a good time. Seeing the little babies, seeing the grownups."
It’s now very clear to me WHY the #HelpingHandMissionBand is a crowd favorite at the #RaleighChristmasParade. They rock! @ABC11_WTVD #abc11 pic.twitter.com/frgks8CzD1— Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) November 12, 2018
Along with the band, a cowboy and super hand wear sports uniforms decked out in red and black sequins. Their job is to keep the crowd hyped.
"I am so ready!" Cowboy said. "Let's take it to the house!"
"If you come out, we're gonna show up... off!" Superhand promised.
The Helping Hand Mission does exactly as their name implies- lend a helping hand in the summer heat or a heater in the winter's cold.
"Love other and be kind and just have a ball!" Wiggins said.