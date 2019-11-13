Helping Hand Mission band's Christmas parade performance means more this year than ever before

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Helping Hand Mission Marching Band will once again perform at the Raleigh Christmas Parade.Helping Hand Mission is a group in Raleigh that assists families in need with food, clothing, furniture and shelter.The group's band has been in the Raleigh Christmas Parade more than 25 times. Its vibrant performance is always a crowd favorite.This year's performance will have even greater meaning. It's being dedicated to the group's former drum major, Keonte Gause, who was found dead six months ago. Investigators later arrested a Durham man accused of killing Gause.Every beat, every step, every move -- a tribute to Gause's life.