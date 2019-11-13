Raleigh Christmas Parade

Helping Hand Mission band's Christmas parade performance means more this year than ever before

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Helping Hand Mission Marching Band will once again perform at the Raleigh Christmas Parade.

Helping Hand Mission is a group in Raleigh that assists families in need with food, clothing, furniture and shelter.

Raleigh Christmas Parade 2019: Where to park, route map, road closures, start time


The group's band has been in the Raleigh Christmas Parade more than 25 times. Its vibrant performance is always a crowd favorite.

This year's performance will have even greater meaning. It's being dedicated to the group's former drum major, Keonte Gause, who was found dead six months ago. Investigators later arrested a Durham man accused of killing Gause.

Every beat, every step, every move -- a tribute to Gause's life.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighparadechristmas paraderaleigh christmas parade
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE
Secret Santa Word Sweepstakes
Shop local spotlight: Escazu Chocolates
How floats for Raleigh Christmas Parade are made
Why is the Raleigh Christmas Parade 2019 before Thanksgiving?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Wilson
NCDOT begins construction to finish I-540 loop
Raleigh man dies after riding on top of car on I-40
Holly Springs football ineligible for playoffs, must forfeit games
Others learn they have rare disease after seeing man's story on TV
Who are the Trump impeachment hearing witnesses?
Rapper Kodak Black gets 3-year prison sentence in weapons case
Show More
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
Coldest morning of the fall greets North Carolina
Grandson accused of murdering 71-year-old grandmother
Teachers rally for pay increase
DA: Father used baby as human shield in drug deal shooting
More TOP STORIES News