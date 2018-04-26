Here's what you need to know to navigate Brewgaloo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Shop Local Raleigh presents Brewgloo! The event, in its seventh year, will play host to more than 100 North Carolina breweries.
30,000 people are expected to make their way to the capital to sample brews from around the state in the nation's second-largest craft beer festival in the country. For those not interested in drinking, food trucks, live bands, and vendors will be on hand to entertain.
Brewgaloo kicks off Friday night at 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday the fun starts at 2 p.m.-10p.m.
FRIDAY: It's an open event and it's free to attend, but if you plan on drinking you will need a wristband for Friday night. $45 scores Brewgaloo goers four hours of sampling. 45 breweries will be on site.
SATURDAY: It's an open event and free to attend, but if you plan on drinking you will need to purchase tickets. Pints are 5 tickets, sample size pours are 2 tickets.
Brewgaloo will shut down some Raleigh streets.