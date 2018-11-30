Hillsborough to hold light up the night holiday parade

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Celebrate the holiday season in Hillsborough with the Light up the Night Holiday Parade this Sunday at 4:15 p.m.
This year more than 200 elves will dash down Churton Street through the center of the downtown historic district. Elf runners from the Hillsborough Running Club and local school clubs will lead off the parade with the 'Running of the Elves' starting at 4 p.m.
The parade presented by the Town of Hillsborough and Hillsborough/Orange County Chamber of Commerce, will travel down Churton Street to Margaret Lane and then head north on Cameron Street.
This year's parade will feature local bands, floats, fire engines and also Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will be a tree lighting following the parade on the lawn of the Old Courthouse Square.
Country singer Sydney Lett will be riding in the parade and ABC11 Anchor Tisha Powell is this year's Grand Marshal. Congressman David Price, Hillsborough Mayor Tom Stevens, and several other state and local officials will be in attendance.