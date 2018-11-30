Hillsborough to hold light up the night holiday parade

Looks out for the ELVES! The 'Running of the Elves' is this Sunday at 4pm in downtown Hillsborough. More than 200 elf runners will dash down Churton Street to lead off this year’s Light Up the Night Holiday Parade brought to you by @hborochamber. https://t.co/imLLpyWy74 pic.twitter.com/0cVunDH8Lb