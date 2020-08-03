Community & Events

Historic Raleigh church celebrates 150 years of good faith with new building

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh church celebrated 150 years on Sunday on the newly paid-for land.

Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church formed on the first Sunday in August by 9 men in 1870.

"With all the things going on, with COVID-19 were out here celebrating," said Jeffrey Robinson, Pastor of Juniper Level.

Sunday was the first time the congregation has met since mid-March, though today it's socially distanced and in cars.

"We thought with 150 years we couldn't avoid coming together," Pastor Robinson said.

SEE ALSO | Raleigh Church maintains mission of serving community during COVID-19 pandemic

The new church will be built at 10800 Fanny Brown road.

Prior to COVID-19, the church had seen significant growth, expanding to multiple services.

At just over 30 acres, the church has been on an adventure for new land and eventual new building for about five years. Members finding out today the land was paid off in July.

"What a great way to celebrate."

Members also learned today that the Panther Branch Rosenwald School would be renovated to aid the community.

SEE ALSO | Church leaders, black and white, take action on racism
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighchurch
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Isaias expected to make landfall in the Carolinas as hurricane
COVID-19 LATEST: Spike in cases mark 'new phase' of pandemic
RADAR: Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias
Adorable 11-pound baby boy born at Texas hospital
Storm surge explained: The greatest threat to life on the coast
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
Controversial Trump admin. pick designated to new role within Pentagon
Show More
Families enjoy weather on Wrightsville Beach as Isaias approaches
Microsoft confirms talks seeking to buy US arm of TikTok
NC bear tagged with 'Trump 2020' sticker on collar
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
Man killed in Raleigh shooting
More TOP STORIES News