Historic Raleigh church celebrates 150 years of good faith with new building

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh church celebrated 150 years on Sunday on the newly paid-for land.Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church formed on the first Sunday in August by 9 men in 1870."With all the things going on, with COVID-19 were out here celebrating," said Jeffrey Robinson, Pastor of Juniper Level.Sunday was the first time the congregation has met since mid-March, though today it's socially distanced and in cars."We thought with 150 years we couldn't avoid coming together," Pastor Robinson said.The new church will be built at 10800 Fanny Brown road.Prior to COVID-19, the church had seen significant growth, expanding to multiple services.At just over 30 acres, the church has been on an adventure for new land and eventual new building for about five years. Members finding out today the land was paid off in July."What a great way to celebrate."Members also learned today that the Panther Branch Rosenwald School would be renovated to aid the community.