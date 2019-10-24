Community & Events

Historically black church in Durham celebrates 150 years

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- In 1868, Rev. Edian Markum and his wife Molly moved from Elizabeth City to Durham to start a ministry.

With just six members in a log cabin in 1869, Union Bethel AME Church was formed the same year as the city of Durham.

Twenty-three years later the church moved into a new building, under a new name, St Joseph's AME.

"We're very proud of our legacy," Reginald Johnson says St. Joesph's AME has a heritage rooted in faith and civil and social justice. Johnson is a member of St. Joseph's African Methodist Episcopal Church, who also serves on its historical foundation board. "This is hallowed ground."

This historic black church on Fayetteville Road is rooted in Durham's Hayti Heritage community, a once-thriving business and neighborhood district called Black Wall Street.

Two of St. Joseph's most prominent members: John Merrick, founder of NC Mutual Company, and John Wheeler, President of Mechanics and Farmers Bank shaped Durham's economy.

Remnants of those influencers still exist today.

"We've stayed around for so long because we are the community. The community is us," Johnson said.

During the era of Jim Crow and the Civil Rights Movement, Johnson says, St. Joseph's was the place where civil rights leaders met and prayed before marches and demonstrations in the city.

"Martin Luther King had the opportunity to speak here," Johnson said.

In 1976, the church moved further down Fayetteville Road to its current location and most recently under new leadership.

This Summer, they welcomed presidential candidate Kamala Harris, where she spoke during St. Joseph's launch of Social Justice Sundays, an effort to highlight and organize the community around social justice issues.

A tradition this 700-member church has woven into the fabric of Durham that celebrates 150 years.

"With the city's growth so is the church's growth. We've been there every step of the way," Johnson stated.

On November 16, the church will host a red carpet gala at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in RTP. For details and ticket information call (919) 683-1379
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamreligiondurham 150church
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Remains found in Nash Co. could belong to woman missing since 2004
Cary man almost lost $20k when scammer took control of phone number
Officer-involved shooting at Greenville Aldi store
Nearly $800 million of unclaimed cash available at state fair
Break-ins in Cary may involve traveling theft ring
First flu-related death of the season reported in NC
WEEKEND EVENTS: Wine festival, Halloween & Barktoberfest
Show More
This replica of Michael Myers' house from Halloween is in NC
Search on for armed and dangerous man after woman found dead in Fayetteville
Saving Grace animal rescue closing in on $100,000 goal
Raleigh-based Zookies Cookies makes 2nd appearance on Shark Tank
Publix set to come to Clayton in 2020
More TOP STORIES News