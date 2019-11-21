200 families walk away with full hearts, stomachs after Hoke County church provides Thanksgiving meals

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two hundred families from Cumberland, Hoke and Robeson counties walked away from the Ambassadors of Christ Worship Center with full hearts ahead of Thanksgiving.The 4th annual All About Fitness Bags of Love packing party and giveaway was held Thursday night for families in need. Families received a bag with a frozen turkey and all the Thanksgiving trimmings inside. The donated food totaled up to $10,000."There are so many things happening. There are jobs being loss. Homes that have experienced fires and different things. No one can plan for these unforeseen circumstances," said volunteer LaShawn Yates.The church hall filled with volunteers working in a human assembly line. Pastor Fallon Proctor opened his church and allowed it to serve as a distribution center."It's grown so much that we not only touch Cumberland County, but Hoke and Robeson as well," said Proctor."Sometimes we struggle, sometimes we don't. We always make it through the day. It's very helpful how churches help other people that need food and supplies," said 8-year-old Jakayiah McMillian. "I love how other people help others. That's how others should be treated."