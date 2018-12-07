COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Gov. Cooper, family host annual Holiday Open House at Executive Mansion

North Carolina's Executive Mansion will open for the annual Holiday Open House.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
UPDATE: Holiday Open House tours of the N.C. Executive Mansion have been canceled for Sunday, Dec. 9, due to the expected winter weather.

The Executive Mansion Holiday Open House will be open for visitors Saturday, Dec. 8, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Only Sunday hours have been canceled.

______________________________

North Carolina's Executive Mansion, also known as the "people's house," will open for the annual Holiday Open House on Thursday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 9.

"We hope everybody comes because we consider this the people's house and we want them to be able to see it and enjoy it just like we do," explained North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper.


"They'll leave with a festive holiday spirit in their hearts," Cooper added.

Visitors can tour the first floor of the 35,000 square foot home and enjoy holiday music from local performing groups. There are six total trees in the mansion; the first floor has three of the tallest trees in the home at 16 feet.

All of the trees are North Carolina-grown trees. There are also festive floral arrangements and ornate mantle displays designed by local artists.

The Christmas Village is Mrs. Coopers own collection. She even built the white pedestal it is displayed on.

In addition, Mrs. Cooper handmade the stockings hanging by the fireplace in the library with the names of her three daughters and husband. Volunteers helped decorate the mansion over several days.

Open House Hours:

Thursday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Admission is free and reservations are not required.

The Executive Mansion is located at 200 North Blount St., Raleigh, N.C. 27601.
