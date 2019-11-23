Raleigh Christmas Parade

Holiday spirit on full display at the Raleigh Christmas Parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The ABC11/LeithCars.com 75th Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh was a success!

The rain didn't slow down this parade, as dozens of talented and performers entertained and community groups delighted with their floats. The spirit of the holiday season was on full display.

The parade was highlighted by a vocal performance by Miss America Nia Franklin and an appearance by FIFA World Cup Champion Jessica McDonald as Grand Marshal. Also, you can't beat a surprise marriage proposal! Congrats to Lane and Lucas, who got engaged on the Raleigh Diamond parade float.





Carolina Panthers mascot Sir Purr stopped by and Hamilton the Pig repped his Carolina Hurricanes!





Don't miss the annual Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting Celebration! It's scheduled to be held in Lichtin Plaza on Saturday night from 6 to 8 p.m. The celebration will include live performances, a Marbles Kids Museum Booth, local food vendors, unique downtown retail, local beer and wine, and free activities for every age. ABC11 Meteorologist Brittany Bell will host the event.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsraleighchristmas paraderaleigh christmas parade
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RALEIGH CHRISTMAS PARADE
Highlights from the 2019 Raleigh Christmas Parade
Scenes from the 2019 Raleigh Christmas Parade
Cool temps, scattered showers possible during parade
Check out the Christmas Village!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scenes from the 2019 Raleigh Christmas Parade
Secret Santa Word Sweepstakes
Woman calls 911, 'orders pizza' to signal domestic violence
The strange story of the Cabbage Patch Kid Riots of 1983
Wake Co. women gather to donate to family with deaf mother, young girl
Cool temps, scattered showers possible during parade
Drive-by gunfire, crash shut down Durham street; 1 in custody
Show More
Man charged after Raleigh woman reports indecent exposure that escalated
Teen suspects face death penalty in Johnston Co. armed robbery
Troopers are out every 20 miles on I-40 for Thanksgiving week
K-9 finds gun believed to be used in Bladen Co. plant shooting
Police investigate embezzlement accusations against headmaster
More TOP STORIES News