Holiday spirit on full display at the Raleigh Christmas Parade

Sir Purr getting lit ahead of the @ABC11_WTVD Christmas Parade @joemazurabc11 pic.twitter.com/hiqLjN558x — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) November 23, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The ABC11/LeithCars.com 75th Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh was a success!The rain didn't slow down this parade, as dozens of talented and performers entertained and community groups delighted with their floats. The spirit of the holiday season was on full display.The parade was highlighted by a vocal performance by Miss America Nia Franklin and an appearance by FIFA World Cup Champion Jessica McDonald as Grand Marshal. Also, you can't beat a surprise marriage proposal! Congrats to Lane and Lucas, who got engaged on the Raleigh Diamond parade float.Carolina Panthers mascot Sir Purr stopped by and Hamilton the Pig repped his Carolina Hurricanes!Don't miss the annual Downtown Raleigh Tree Lighting Celebration! It's scheduled to be held in Lichtin Plaza on Saturday night from 6 to 8 p.m. The celebration will include live performances, a Marbles Kids Museum Booth, local food vendors, unique downtown retail, local beer and wine, and free activities for every age. ABC11 Meteorologist Brittany Bell will host the event.