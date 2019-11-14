chicago proud

Homeless vet says his newly furnished home is like 'winning the jackpot'

By
CHICAGO -- Dennis Patton, a U.S. Army veteran, struggled to find the words to properly capture the emotions flowing through his heart as he toured his new home on Chicago's South Side after living in a homeless shelter.

"It was a little rough around the edges but I managed to still hang in there and wait for the blessing," he said.

Volunteers with Humble Design Chicago furnished and decorated his new one bedroom apartment. The nonprofit helps families and veterans trying to rise above homelessness.

"For me, one of the things that's compelling about what is Humble Design, is Humble Design is dignity and stability," said Julie Dickinson, the director of Humble Design Chicago.

Patton's new home is in the old West Pullman Elementary School building. The school closed six years ago. Developer Celadon Holdings partnered with A Safe Haven Foundation to transform the school into affordable housing for seniors.

It's called the West Pullman School Redevelopment.

Patton said he appreciates all the work by the volunteers to make him feel at home in this new chapter of life.

"This is exactly the way I would have done it. This is awesome. It is like winning the jackpot and a Christmas present at the same time," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagowest pullmanhomelessveteranshousinghomechicago proud
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
'Cha Cha Slide' creator DJ Casper celebrates beating cancer
Marine veteran gifted new home outside Chicago
Off-duty officer saves choking baby at Chicago fast food restaurant
Illinois high school students get more than $50M in scholarships
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 water main breaks happened in Durham on Thursday morning
1 killed in armed robbery at Johnston County gas station
LIVE: 6 shot in Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting
NC Marine accused of murder believed to be in Virginia
91-year-old woman scammed out of $70K
$1B development plan announced for midtown Raleigh
Johnston County teen barely escapes double-fatal DWI wreck
Show More
Cows swept away by Hurricane Dorian swim to safety
WEEKEND EVENTS: Moonlight in the Garden, dog-friendly 5K & more
Lara Trump, Charlie Kirk speech draws protests at NC State
Woman dies after being hit by 2 cars in Durham
Judge rules Confederate statue in Pittsboro can come down
More TOP STORIES News