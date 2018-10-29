COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Hometown Voices: ABC11 is listening to you

ABC11 wants to hear from you on our "Hometown Voices" tour as we countdown to Election Day.

By
ABC11 wants to hear from you on our "Hometown Voices" tour as we countdown to Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Steve Daniels will be reporting live from the heart of the following towns at 5 and 6 p.m.:

Four Oaks- Tuesday, Oct. 30

Oxford- Wednesday, Oct. 31

Southern Pines- Thursday, Nov. 1

ABC11 will be exploring the issues and concerns affecting your communities and how you want our elected leaders in Raleigh and Washington to address your community needs.

Connect with Steve on Facebook at SteveDanielsWTVD to let him know what is on your mind this election season.
