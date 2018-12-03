RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --'90s fans, rejoice! 25 years after the release of the "Cracked Rear View" album, Hootie & The Blowfish will reunite for a U.S. tour - and Raleigh is one of the stops!
Barenaked Ladies will join the tour as the special guest.
It's crazy to think that next year, #CrackedRearView will be 25! It's time to celebrate... with you! We're hitting the road on the #GroupTherapyTour in 2019 w/ our friends @BarenakedLadies. For 1st access to the pre-sale NOW, sign up for our email list at https://t.co/QRKIvCpGwn pic.twitter.com/07KBm65abA— HootieAndTheBlowfish (@HootieTweets) December 3, 2018
The Group Therapy Tour kicks off on May 30, 2019 in Virginia Beach and will wrap up on Sept. 13, 2019 with a show in Columbia, South Carolina, where the band formed in 1986.
The bands will make a stop in Raleigh on May 31, 2019 at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.
A full list of venues and dates can be found on hootie.com
RELATED: Backstreet Boys stopping in Raleigh on 'DNA World Tour'