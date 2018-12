It's crazy to think that next year, #CrackedRearView will be 25! It's time to celebrate... with you! We're hitting the road on the #GroupTherapyTour in 2019 w/ our friends @BarenakedLadies. For 1st access to the pre-sale NOW, sign up for our email list at https://t.co/QRKIvCpGwn pic.twitter.com/07KBm65abA — HootieAndTheBlowfish (@HootieTweets) December 3, 2018

'90s fans, rejoice! 25 years after the release of the "Cracked Rear View" album, Hootie & The Blowfish will reunite for a U.S. tour - and Raleigh is one of the stops!Barenaked Ladies will join the tour as the special guest.The Group Therapy Tour kicks off on May 30, 2019 in Virginia Beach and will wrap up on Sept. 13, 2019 with a show in Columbia, South Carolina, where the band formed in 1986.The bands will make a stop in Raleigh on May 31, 2019 at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m A full list of venues and dates can be found on hootie.com