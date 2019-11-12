Raleigh Christmas Parade

Meet the family that builds the floats for the Raleigh Christmas Parade

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Christmas Parade is fast approaching, and that means the family-owned Triangle Float Company is working overtime.

Triangle Float Company is like Santa's workshop for parade floats.

Mark Harris, the company's owner, has been working practically around-the-clock for the past two months.

Mark is just the latest Harris in charge of Triangle Float Company, his father, the late Sam Harris, started it all.

"My dad has left it to us, and the last thing he always said was, 'Y'all keep it going.'"

So the Harrises keep going, every year without fail.

"Everything doesn't have to be perfect. It's not about things being perfect. It's about the real Christmas season, about Christ coming, about family, it's about the spirit of Christmas. It's about going and having a good time," Mark said.

