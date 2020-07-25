'Black is Beautiful' How local breweries are taking part in the social justice movement

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A dozen Triangle breweries have joined a global effort among craft brewers to raise money for the social justice movement by creating similar versions of an Imperial Stout.The label and base recipe are the same, but each brewer adds their own twist to create a unique version of the "Black is Beautiful" stout.ABC11 visited Gizmo Brew Work in Raleigh to check in on the effort led by head brewer, Joe Walton."Right now in this country, it is a lot of division," said Walton. "To get all these breweries together and to work towards a goal together was really something to be proud of."A Black-owned Texas brewery, Weathered Souls Brewing in San Antonio, launched the effort."With the current tensions that are rising we thought that it was of grave importance to start the Black Is Beautiful initiative," said Marcus Baskerville, head brewer, on the Weathered Souls website. "We took a stout recipe and decided to call on our peers in the brewing industry to collaborate in unison for equality and inclusion amongst people of color."The money raised from the purchase of the beer will be donated to local organizations that support police reform and legal defense funds, according to Baskerville."The Black is Beautiful initiative is a collaborative effort amongst the brewing community and its customers, in an attempt to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily", said Baskerville.Gizmo says it's had a great response to its stout and hopes to raise more than $20,000.