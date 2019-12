RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Would you like to see The Nutcracker at the Carolina Ballet this holiday season?There will be a free public performance this week at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium.About 1,000 tickets will be given out on a first come first serve basis Friday at 10 a.m. on Dec. 27 for the 2 p.m. performance.The tickets that are a gift from PNC Bank to the community and will be handed out at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium box office on East South Street.There is no limit to the number in your party, but it's recommended that you arrive early to get the amount to tickets you need.