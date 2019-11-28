abc11 together

Hundreds donate to 4-year-old Clayton girl's blanket collection drive for babies

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- When 4-year-old Avery Hile heard about an effort by the Clayton Police Department to collect blankets for children in need, she went to work, spreading the word on social media and on ABC11.

Her message touched hundreds of people across the country, who sent Avery and her 6-year-old brother, Andrew, a total of 515 blankets for their collection drive.

They started with a goal of 30 blankets, but Avery made a compelling pitch that prompted a flood of donations.



"Instead of buying cookies, you can buy a $2.50 blanket," Avery told ABC11.

Hope Box, a Johnston County charity that helps babies, will now distribute the blankets.

"I couldn't believe it," said Heather Parody of Hope Box. "It's just amazing, two little people have so much of an impact on the community."

Avery and Andrew will be recognized for their work at the Clayton Town Council meeting on Dec. 16.

They are planning on making their blanket collection drive an annual event.

