Hundreds donate to 4-year-old Clayton girl's blanket collection drive for babies

Her message touched hundreds of people across the country, who sent Avery and her 6-year-old brother, Andrew, a total of 515 blankets for their collection drive.
They started with a goal of 30 blankets, but Avery made a compelling pitch that prompted a flood of donations.
Do you remember the @TownofClayton brother and sister we introduced you to last week? Today they dropped off the blankets they collected to @ClaytonPolice. Their initial goal was 30 and today they dropped off 515! #abc11 pic.twitter.com/F4riZRMYJg— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) November 28, 2019
"Instead of buying cookies, you can buy a $2.50 blanket," Avery told ABC11.
Hope Box, a Johnston County charity that helps babies, will now distribute the blankets.
"I couldn't believe it," said Heather Parody of Hope Box. "It's just amazing, two little people have so much of an impact on the community."
Avery and Andrew will be recognized for their work at the Clayton Town Council meeting on Dec. 16.
They are planning on making their blanket collection drive an annual event.