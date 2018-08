Hundreds of Durham students perform on DPAC stage tonight

EMBED >More News Videos An Evening of Entertainment is Friday, February 9 at DPAC.

On Friday, February 9, hundreds of Durham Public School students will get a chance to perform on stage at the Durham Performing Arts Center. They will be taking part in the 40th annualallows students from across the district to take part in a professionally choreographed musical featuring a variety of music and dance selections. The show is a fundraiser for scholarships that go to Durham seniors.is at 7:30pm at DPAC.