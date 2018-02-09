Hundreds of Durham students perform on DPAC stage tonight

DURHAM (WTVD) --On Friday, February 9, hundreds of Durham Public School students will get a chance to perform on stage at the Durham Performing Arts Center. They will be taking part in the 40th annual An Evening of Entertainment.
An Evening of Entertainment allows students from across the district to take part in a professionally choreographed musical featuring a variety of music and dance selections. The show is a fundraiser for scholarships that go to Durham seniors.
An Evening of Entertainment is at 7:30pm at DPAC.
