Hundreds take part in RDC Marathon, Half Marathon 10k and 5k

The third annual RDC race started Saturday morning with a 10k followed by a 5k.
The course taking all runners through the American Tobacco Trail.
Congratulations to Omer Abdulrahman of Raleigh. He’s the winner of the #RDCMarathon for third straight year with a time of 2:35:52. pic.twitter.com/WRJQ9BJocV— Steve Daniels (@DanielsABC11) November 10, 2019
The winner of this year's marathon did so for the third year in a row.
Omer Abdulrahman of Raleigh completed the 26.2 mile course in 2 hours 35 minutes and 52 seconds.
Also competing was Rich Mason, a Durham native, who often finds himself on the American Tobacco Trial training.
"We train here on the Tobacco trail all of the time, I live right off the trail, so it's beautiful," Mason said.
Jason Biggs, the race organizer, said around 200 people competed in the marathon, with 600 more in the half marathon.
Around 1,200 runners competed over the course of the weekend.
"It's exciting to showcase this area and have people come here from different states," Biggs said. "All while in support of the local community here."