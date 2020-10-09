RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One of the most popular days at the North Carolina State Fair is Hunger Relief Day. Fairgoers are able to enter the State Fair for free if they bring non-perishable
donations for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Last year's event provided the Food bank with 265,000 meals.
While there is no State Fair this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still the "State Fair Food Days" going on between October 15 - 25 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. ABC11 Together is partnering with the Food Bank to make sure Hunger Relief Day will also take place on Thursday, October 22 at the State Fairgrounds.
Click here for more information the most needed items
Hunger Relief Day returns to State Fairgrounds
ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
ABC11 TOGETHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More