abc11 together

Hunger Relief Day returns to State Fairgrounds

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One of the most popular days at the North Carolina State Fair is Hunger Relief Day. Fairgoers are able to enter the State Fair for free if they bring non-perishable
donations for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Last year's event provided the Food bank with 265,000 meals.

While there is no State Fair this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still the "State Fair Food Days" going on between October 15 - 25 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. ABC11 Together is partnering with the Food Bank to make sure Hunger Relief Day will also take place on Thursday, October 22 at the State Fairgrounds.

Click here for more information the most needed items
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnc state fairabc11 togetherhungerfood bankabc11 together food drive
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
October is Bullying Prevention Month
Durham nonprofit provides mental health services to Spanish speakers
SPONSORED: Share Your ABC11 Heroes!
Nell Williams McKoy beat cancer while continuing to serve others
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC woman who lost mom to COVID-19 urges mask compliance
See-through masks clear things up for hearing-impaired
Bridge to replace road where flash flood swept away children
Woman killed in hit-and-run while walking her dogs
Watch out for scammers posing as Amazon employees
LATEST: Another day of more than 2,000 new cases in NC
Tonight: 'Nightline' investigates murder of Raleigh journalist in Turkey
Show More
White House ups offer in COVID aid before talks with Pelosi
Tiger King star indicted on animal cruelty, trafficking charges
TIMELINE: When leaf colors will peak this fall in NC
Who's Hiring in North Carolina? Tesla, Belk, Best Buy
A guide to voting in North Carolina in 2020
More TOP STORIES News