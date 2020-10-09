Hunger Relief Day returns to State Fairgrounds

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- One of the most popular days at the North Carolina State Fair is Hunger Relief Day. Fairgoers are able to enter the State Fair for free if they bring non-perishabledonations for the. Last year's event provided the Food bank with 265,000 meals.While there is no State Fair this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still thegoing on between October 15 - 25 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. ABC11 Together is partnering with the Food Bank to make sure Hunger Relief Day will also take place on Thursday, October 22 at the State Fairgrounds.