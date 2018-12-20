Hurricane Florence victims get furniture donation in time for Christmas

NEW AT 11: an organization that provides furniture to #hurricane victims throughout Cumberland County and the victims who say this donation comes just in time for Christmas. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/akJ8jKMpws — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) December 21, 2018

Parts of the Sandhills were devastated by Hurricane Florence. Months after the storm left her mark on Cumberland County, many are still rebuilding and recovering.Designing Station Furniture Bank Partners with area furniture companies to serve families transitioning from homelessness and those who were fleeing the disaster."We fill homes with furniture. We service 80 families a year, but we've done several more since the hurricanes have hit," said Designing Station owner Cheri Smith.On Thursday, the company provided furniture to several local families who were Florence victims."It's finally more like a home now. You don't have TVs sitting on boxes on the floor," said Kevin Crow. " it was hard having this happen to us with me being so close to retirement. "