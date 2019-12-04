Carolina Hurricanes spread cheer with sick patients, help students shop for Christmas

This is Sue. 2nd bought with lung cancer. Battling stage 3 and going through chemo today. She’s been on chemo for a year and a half at Rex. These ⁦@NHLCanes⁩ made her day brighter. Sports = way more than just game results pic.twitter.com/ffKQ09KPqK — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) December 4, 2019

Now we are in ⁦@Target⁩ where ⁦@NHLCanes⁩ players are shopping for students who attend the Durham Nativity school. $500 for presents! pic.twitter.com/quRiFGnc2z — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) December 4, 2019

Fun day watching the @Canes put smiles on faces around Raleigh pic.twitter.com/h2AP7YLeWY — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) December 4, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hurricanes spread out around the Triangle on one of many community days the team does throughout the year.Some players got the chance to help students from the Durham Nativity School spend $500 in gifts for their families. The players each pitched in $250 and the Canes matched with another $250 per student.Another set of players visited various local hospitals including REX Cancer Center to spread the holiday cheer.The impact is immediate. Sue Chapin who's being treated for stage 3 lung cancer had a smile on her face talking to some of the teams stars including Sebastian Aho.Defenseman Joel Edmundson shopped with 5th grader Joshua Young."Just to see the excitement in his eyes. He's excited to get these presents for his younger sisters, his mom and dad. We love doing stuff like this. Makes you think of the bigger picture."Each of the five middle school boys made a list for themselves and family members and then circled Target to collect the items. Target kicked in with a 10% discount.