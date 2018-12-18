COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Hurricanes, Wolfpack spread holiday cheer to children in need

Canes and Wolfpack do holiday shopping for those in need.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Professional and student-athletes are swapping out a day of playing or practicing for one of giving.

Carolina Hurricanes players, as well as members of the N.C. State football team, spent Tuesday shopping for holiday gifts for those in need.

Canes players have been visiting area hospitals and meeting with sick children. Other teammates are shopping for children less fortunate.

About a dozen NCSU players helped pick out gifts.



"It's just really nice to come out here and give back to people who aren't as fortunate as we are," said Wolfpack defensive back Dexter Wright.

The gifts are heading to those in need thanks to the help of State fans. At a game recently, folks in the stadium were asked to give what they could for Toys for Tots, and $6,000 was raised.



Players are using that money to brighten children's worlds.

"We don't necessarily know who we'll be giving our gifts to, but the most important thing is that we're making a difference in the community," Wright said.



Marines are collecting the toys and goodies. The items will soon be distributed to families.

Fayetteville family among hundreds of Gold Star families to visit Disney World
Free Christmas light display raises money for charity
Family asks for prayers, holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old girl
Chatham County welcomes National Guard detachment home for holidays
