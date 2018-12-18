Hurricanes, Wolfpack spread holiday cheer to children in need

Players with the @NHLCanes making a difference for 5 lucky students at @DurhamNativity! The children can pick out whatever they’d like for the holiday. This 5th Grader tells me he’s being looking for to today for a week. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/4fXqBhB7ZZ — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) December 18, 2018

Gifts galore! The football team for @ncstate is grabbing presents now for families in need. #ABC11 #Community pic.twitter.com/cKhmZgoy0w — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) December 18, 2018

The @NCState Football Team is out spreading holiday cheer!! I’m with players now as they’re loading up carts with gifts for those let’s fortunate. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/3YeYXO7FbJ — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) December 18, 2018

Professional and student-athletes are swapping out a day of playing or practicing for one of giving.Carolina Hurricanes players, as well as members of the N.C. State football team, spent Tuesday shopping for holiday gifts for those in need.Canes players have been visiting area hospitals and meeting with sick children. Other teammates are shopping for children less fortunate.About a dozen NCSU players helped pick out gifts."It's just really nice to come out here and give back to people who aren't as fortunate as we are," said Wolfpack defensive back Dexter Wright.The gifts are heading to those in need thanks to the help of State fans. At a game recently, folks in the stadium were asked to give what they could for Toys for Tots, and $6,000 was raised.Players are using that money to brighten children's worlds."We don't necessarily know who we'll be giving our gifts to, but the most important thing is that we're making a difference in the community," Wright said.Marines are collecting the toys and goodies. The items will soon be distributed to families.