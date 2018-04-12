COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Operation: Coming Home to build 'hero home' for injured soldier, family in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Von Canon was the recipient of a new home.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Von Canon is the recipient of Operation: Coming Home's latest hero home.


The hero, who served in active 2006 to 2010 and in the reserves 2010 to 2014, had to have a titanium rod put in his leg after suffering injuries to his back, neck, and hip after a rocket attack in the Khost Province, Afghanistan.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Sgt. Von Canon, his wife, their 10-year-old daughter Arlette, 1-year-old son Ryan, and baby on the way should be able to move in later this year.

The specialized house in Raleigh is being built by Level Homes.

A "Raise the Roof" ceremony was held Thursday, instead of a groundbreaking.

Operation: Coming Home is a joint volunteer project by the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County.

The Von Canon's will be the organization's 17th home.

RELATED: Operation: Coming Home welcomes widowed soldier's wife, family home

EMBED More News Videos

Operation Coming Home welcomed widow Ebony Onwordi and her family to their new home after they lost their husband and father, Ebony Onwordi.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventssoldiersraleigh newsbuzzworthyfeel goodRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Lazy Daze
Ovarian Cancer Walk
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News