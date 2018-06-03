IRONMAN

Ironman 70.3 Raleigh: What you need to know

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's a breakdown of road closures for Sunday's race. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Ironman 70.3 triathlon race kicked off Sunday at 7 a.m.

Participants start in Chatham County swimming in Jordan Lake, so expect roads around the lake's entry points to be closed.

During the next stretch, triathletes bike 56 miles on an elevated course extending into Wake County and through downtown Raleigh. This will shut down portions of Highway 64, US 1 and Lake Wheeler Road.

The final 13 mile run through downtown Raleigh will close parts of Martin Luther King Blvd., South Dawson, South Salisbury, South Wilmington and South Fayetteville Street.

The finish line is located at City Plaza.

Roads are expected to be closed until 5 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventstriathlonironmanraleigh newsnorth carolina newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IRONMAN
Raleigh Ironman signs hacked referred to cyclists as 'idiots on bikes'
Man working toward Iron Man goal decades after paralysis
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
Troubleshooter Diane Wilson to compete in Half Ironman
More ironman
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Toy delivery brings smiles to the kids at Duke Children's
Lazy Daze
Ovarian Cancer Walk
Acrobats fly high over ice at PNC Arena for Cirque du Soleil
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News