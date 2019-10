Someone in Clovis is getting into the spooky-season spirit by planting red balloons in storm drains around the city.

CLOVIS, Calif. -- Someone in Clovis, California is getting into the spooky-season spirit by planting red balloons in storm drains around the city.Photos of red balloons were taken Wednesday night.The balloons were made famous by the terrifying Stephen King movie and book "It." It tells the story of an evil clown named Pennywise who terrorizes a town and uses red balloons to lure kids into storm drains.Although this might just be a Halloween prank, the fear of the red balloons is still there for many who may have read the book or seen the movie.