COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Jaki Shelton Green to be inducted as NC poet laureate

EMBED </>More Videos

North Carolina's first African-American poet laureate will be inducted at a ceremony led by Gov. Roy Cooper.

RALEIGH, N.C. --
North Carolina's first African-American poet laureate will be inducted at a ceremony led by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper will induct Jaki Shelton Green on Monday at the state Capitol in Raleigh. The previous state poet laureate, Shelby Stephenson, also will attend.

Green has been active in the state's literary and teaching community for more than 40 years. She has written eight books of poetry, co-edited two poetry anthologies and written one play.

She is a 2014 North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame inductee and was the recipient of the North Carolina Award for Literature in 2003.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspoetryroy cooperAfrican AmericansRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CAFA Chinese Spring Festival GALA held at Memorial Hall at UNC
Coding class hosted for young women at Southpoint Microsoft store
Charlotte finally gets its time to shine after HB2 NBA All-Star Game delay
6 local topics that drove Raleigh's conversation on Twitter
More Community & Events
Top Stories
'It's been pretty hard': Local boy describes extreme reaction to red dye
Man at center of 9th district hearing won't testify without immunity
Intoxicated man tried to make 8-year-old drive home, official says
Razor blades found under shopping cart handles in Siler City
VIDEO: Family warning others after small dog was snatched by large bird
Wake Co. teacher upset after being told she can't attend leadership event
Confrontation during baby's photo shoot on Houston sidewalk
Police: Shooting at Glenwood Ave. parking garage started with argument
Show More
Apex police arrest man who exposed himself to woman at TJ Maxx
Seymour Johnson AFB worker accused of child sex crimes found dead in cell
Raleigh man accused of killing girlfriend's 1-year-old son appears in court
RTP announces $60M investment that will bring 200 jobs
Family discovers son has brain cancer after losing home to Florence
More News