Jaki Shelton Green to be inducted as NC poet laureate

North Carolina's first African-American poet laureate will be inducted at a ceremony led by Gov. Roy Cooper.Cooper will induct Jaki Shelton Green on Monday at the state Capitol in Raleigh. The previous state poet laureate, Shelby Stephenson, also will attend.Green has been active in the state's literary and teaching community for more than 40 years. She has written eight books of poetry, co-edited two poetry anthologies and written one play.She is a 2014 North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame inductee and was the recipient of the North Carolina Award for Literature in 2003.