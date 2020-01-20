abc11 together

Jam for RMH Rock the Yacht

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child fighting a serious illness shouldn't have to be alone.

Thanks to the Ronald McDonald House of Durham and Wake, parents can stay close by as their child receives the critical care they need to get well.

There will be a '70s dance party on Friday, Jan. 24 at The Pavilion at the Angus Barn to raise money for the Ronald McDonald house. Tickets are available now. More information here.
